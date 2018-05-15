MP John Barlow Encourages Local Organizations to Submit Applications for Community-based Projects Supporting Seniors - Gateway Gazette

Deadline is June 15, 2018

OTTAWA – The New Horizons for Seniors Program is one of the many ways the Federal Government works with older Canadians. This program funds a wide variety of projects not only in the riding of Foothills, but across the country, and focuses on seniors and recognizes their involvement as being an integral part of the communities they have built.

In support of this commitment, John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills, announces the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) 2018-2019 call for proposals for Community-based Projects.

The NHSP call for proposals is open until June 15, 2018, and is seeking applications for projects led or inspired by seniors. Organizations are invited to apply for funding, under the following three national priorities, for projects that empower seniors to initiate and participate in activities that benefit:

The vulnerable seniors populations,

Focus on diversity of Canada’s seniors; and

Will promote volunteerism to increase an organization’s capacity.

“Our seniors play a fundamental part in strengthening our communities and building our country. We will continue to find ways to improve the quality of life of our seniors and retirees so they can live out their years with the respect and dignity they deserve. The New Horizons for Seniors Program is designed to help seniors use their leadership, energy and skills to benefits their local community.”

– John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills

