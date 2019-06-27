Multiculturalism Day: Statement from Minister Aheer - Gateway Gazette

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women, issued the following statement to recognize Canadian Multiculturalism Day:

“Whether an Albertan is here by choice or by chance, we are a province built by people of many nationalities and faiths, and we continue to welcome those who want to help write the next chapter of Alberta’s story.

“People choose to come to Alberta because they know this is a place where hard work, enterprise, education and skills are rewarded with economic opportunity and a warm welcome from our communities. Our government is no different. Among our diverse cabinet, we speak at least 13 different languages and come from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds.

“I have seen first-hand the strength that hard-working newcomers bring to communities here and across this country. Every person who comes to Alberta with the spirit of opportunity and a desire to join and enrich our society makes us even better. Alberta is a mosaic of cultural diversity, and that is why, for the first time in more than 2½ decades, Alberta has its own ministry dedicated to multiculturalism.

“I am honoured to be the Minister responsible for Multiculturalism: there is so much to celebrate! From the first Ukrainian farmers who came here generations ago, to the newest Albertans walking off the plane today, our physical and cultural landscapes reflect all the people who have come together from very different backgrounds, but with a shared commitment to a bright future for their families and for Alberta.

“I encourage all Albertans to join me in celebrating the diverse roots of our province, which reach every country and continent around the world, and all the people who continue to enrich it today.”