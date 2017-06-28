Mumps Outbreaks Declared Over in South and Edmonton Zones

SOUTH ZONE – Two mumps outbreaks, declared in the South and Edmonton Zones of Alberta Health Services (AHS) on February 16 and March 28, respectively, have been declared over.

48 cases were confirmed as linked to these two outbreaks, combined. 75 cases of mumps have been confirmed Alberta in 2017, to-date.

Although these outbreaks have been declared over, the risk of mumps remains worldwide, including here in Alberta. AHS continues to urge all Albertans to ensure they, and their families, are up-to-date on all immunizations, including immunizations that protect against mumps.

Mumps is preventable through immunization that is offered through Alberta’s Routine Childhood Immunization Program.

To learn more about the Routine Childhood Immunization Program, and to view the immunization schedule, visit www.immunizealberta.ca.

Individuals uncertain about their own immunization status, or their child’s immunization status, can call their local public health office/community health centre, or Health Link at 811, to discuss.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that can often cause swelling and pain in the glands of the jaw (one or both cheeks may look swollen). Although most people recover from mumps without long-term impact, in some cases it can cause serious complications that affect the brain (meningitis), the testicles (orchitis), the ovaries (oophoritis), or the pancreas (pancreatitis). It can also cause deafness in children.

Anyone who believes they may have mumps or develops symptoms of pain on chewing or swallowing and/or swelling of the cheek or jaw after being exposed to an individual with mumps, are encouraged to call Health Link (811) or a doctor to discuss, before visiting any health care facility. This will help reduce the risk of further spread to other patients.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

