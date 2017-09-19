Municipal Cooperation: Have your say

Albertans living in and around Calgary and Edmonton are invited to provide final feedback on regulations for growth management boards.

The draft regulations will be available for feedback on the Municipal Government Act (MGA) Review website until Oct. 2.

In the fall of 2015, the province announced that the Capital Region Board around Edmonton would be reformed and that a mandatory growth management board would be put in place for the Calgary region. The draft regulation is a culmination of two years of consultation and collaboration between the province and affected municipalities.

“Our government is committed to promoting responsible growth and development of Alberta’s metropolitan regions. Municipal collaboration through growth management boards will lead to stronger decisions about transportation and transit, infrastructure, economic development, and other key regional services. I am proud we are moving forward to have growth management boards ready for new municipal councils.” Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

The growth management boards represent rural and urban municipalities that surround the big cities and have 5,000 or more residents. They will work together to ensure the efficient delivery and funding of key services.

Growth management boards for the Calgary and Edmonton regions are expected to be effective late this year or early in 2018.

Quick facts