Municipalities Score with Rec Centre Retrofits - Gateway Gazette

Arenas, rinks, aquatic centres, community recreation centres and multiplexes across the province can receive funding for facility upgrades under a new program.

The Government of Alberta is providing $9 million under the Climate Leadership Plan to help municipalities cut energy costs and emissions by upgrading their recreation facilities with energy-efficient technology. The Recreation Energy Conservation Program provides up to $750,000 per municipality, and all municipalities in Alberta are eligible to participate.

“Whether it’s for hockey practice or swim class, nothing is more Albertan than taking a trip to the community centre. By helping facilities make energy-efficiency upgrades, municipalities will save money and reduce their emissions, and people will notice the changes when they visit with their families. This program will have a big impact in communities across Alberta.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister responsible for the Climate Change Office

In addition to buying energy-efficient technology, municipalities can use the funding for scoping audits and engineering studies. A variety of municipally owned facilities qualify for funding, including arenas, rinks, aquatic centres, community recreation centres and multiplexes.

“We know municipalities want to make energy-efficient choices, which will reduce energy costs and emissions. This program allows municipalities to purchase energy-efficient products, retrofit existing facilities or plan for future energy-efficient upgrades to recreation centres. It’s a win-win for municipalities and Albertans.” ~Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“As a city, we are always looking for ways to be more energy-efficient in our community facilities. With the announcement of this provincial funding program, it will allow us to seek those opportunities to do things in a greener and less financially cumbersome way.” ~Chris Spearman, mayor, City of Lethbridge

The Municipal Climate Change Action Centre (MCCAC) is a partnership between the Government of Alberta, the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association and the Rural Municipalities of Alberta. It is responsible for funding, technical assistance and education to municipalities to address climate change, and will administer the Recreation Energy Conservation Program.

The MCCAC is also accepting submissions of interest for its Electric Vehicles for Municipalities program, which is offering $4.6 million to help municipalities transition to electric vehicles. Municipalities interested in either program must submit an expression of interest. Program-specific details and timelines are on the centre’s website.

“Recreation facilities typically use more energy and produce more greenhouse gas emissions than other municipal facilities. With the Recreation Energy Conservation Program, we are supporting municipalities to address recreation infrastructure needs in Alberta. The Electric Vehicles for Municipalities program will help grow emissions-free transportation in municipal fleets and scale up the electric vehicle market in Alberta. Increasing electric vehicle adoption will demonstrate the benefits of this technology in Alberta. Municipalities can plan for a sustainable and low-risk future by adopting energy-efficient measures.” ~Trina Innes, director, Municipal Climate Change Action Centre

Project submissions under the Electric Vehicles for Municipalities program can include funding for both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging stations and equipment, and electric vehicle feasibility studies.