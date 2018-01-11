Murder Mystery Night Coming to the High River Library

Murder of a Millionaire Fundraiser for the High River Library. Join us for a special night where the library will transform into Mystery Manor for an evening filled with murder, mystery, and crime solving. Once registered, each guest receives a detailed character description along with background information on the party. 20-80 spots available. Members and invited guests only.

Saturday, February 3, 7:00 pm- 12:00 am, $10

Ages 18+

What is a Murder Mystery Night?

In interactive murder mystery games the guests are provided with character backgrounds and confidential information. Unlike scripted games, there are many sub-plots and the goal isn’t just to solve the murder. Guests are not restricted to sitting around a table and can in fact move around, talking to who they want, when they want. They are given license to interrogate or perform actions or activities with the other guests which will help them solve the case or accomplish their own characters goals. Interactive games do allow for ad libbing and allow a person to take their character in the direction they want to go.

The games for 6 to 20+ players are usually played over 2–3 hours and the players use their character booklets and clues (i.e., the game contents) to delve into the background of the murder using the questions, answers, hints, evidence and clues provided. These are all designed to elicit more and more information about the murder, until the players are in a good position to suggest who they believe the guilty party is.

More often than not, players will be invited (by the host) to attend the party dressed as, and ready to play the part of, one of the suspects listed in the game scenario. (Wikipedia)

