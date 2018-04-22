MuseumWeek Challenge: How many can you visit? - Gateway Gazette

Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda issued the following statement about #MuseumWeek (April 23 – 29):

“Next week marks the beginning of #MuseumWeek — an opportunity to celebrate and recognize museums and cultural institutions around the world — and I am asking you to celebrate with us.

“In honour of this year’s #MuseumWeek, I am challenging Albertans, and all visitors, to dig out their adventure caps and explore Alberta’s history. Between April 23 and April 29, I encourage everyone to visit our provincially owned historic sites and museums that are open year-round, and to share that experience with others by posting photos to social media using the hashtags #ABhistory and #MuseumWeek.

“What Albertans might not realize is how fortunate we are to have access to world-class heritage facilities right here in our own province. From ancient buffalo jumps and Canada’s deadliest rockslide site to active research and dinosaur bones, our museums and historic sites all have exciting stories to share.

“As the portals to our past, our heritage facilities are more than exhibits and artifacts. They are authentic experiences open for everyone to explore. Whether it is through hands-on learning, fun activities, a guided tour or trying delicious treats, there is something new to discover each time you visit.

“Visitors can enjoy our facilities that are open year-round, including:

Reynolds-Alberta Museum (Wetaskiwin)

Rutherford House (Edmonton)

Provincial Archives of Alberta (Edmonton)

Oil Sands Discovery Centre (Fort McMurray)

Frank Slide Interpretive Centre (Crowsnest Pass)

Head-Smashed-In-Buffalo Jump (near Fort Macleod)

Remington Carriage Museum (Cardston)

Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology (Drumheller)

“I hope you will join me in experiencing all that our facilities have to offer as they transport us back in time to learn more about our diverse province and the various stories it holds.

“Follow @AlbertaCulture on Twitter during #MuseumWeek to learn more about our facilities and the important work they do and share your own stories using the same hashtag.”