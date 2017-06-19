It’s #MuseumWeek: Let’s Celebrate!

Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda issued the following statement about Museum Week (June 19 to 25) and recent international attention received by Alberta’s historic sites and museums:

“I am so excited that our heritage facilities are taking part in #MuseumWeek — an online campaign intended for museums and cultural institutions around the globe to showcase their work and mission.

“Here in Alberta, we have 20 amazing provincially owned and operated heritage facilities, including historic sites, museums and the Provincial Archives of Alberta. They are the keepers of our history, places for education, a source of affordable entertainment and the chroniclers about how we became the Alberta we are today.

“What Albertans might not realize is that historic sites and museums are also key tourist attractions for national and international visitors. In fact, our provincial heritage facilities are making headlines around the world and have recently received international attention from notable publications such as National Geographic, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, WestJet Magazine and Forbes for their work in scientific research, public programming and visitor experiences.

“As we celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary this year, I would encourage you all to connect with our provincial past. Whether it is visiting the best-preserved armoured dinosaur at the world-renowned Royal Tyrrell Museum, experiencing the story of Ukrainian immigration to east central Alberta at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village or discovering one of North America’s oldest buffalo jumps at UNESCO’s Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, there is something for everyone.

“Thanks to collaboration with Travel Alberta and regional tourism partners across the province, we are creating a unified and compelling approach in promoting our province and its beauty, openness and diverse experiences to the world.

“Follow @AlbertaCulture to learn more about the stories of our facilities and the important work they do.”