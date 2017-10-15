Music Care Conference in Edmonton

The first Music Care Conference to be held in Edmonton is less than a month away, but there’s still time to register.

Room 217 Foundation and its partners the Winspear Centre and the Institute for Continuing Care Education & Research are pleased to bring its national Music Care Conference to Edmonton’s Winspear Centre on Nov. 6, 2017.

Delegates to the conference will be educated, inspired and entertained at this one-day conference, which will be opened by Sherryl Sewepagaham of the Little Red River Cree Nation. After a welcome by Room 217’s Founder and Executive Director Bev Foster, all delegates will hear Dr. Corene Hurt-Thaut’s keynote presentation on neurologic music therapy and rehabilitation followed by Julian West, who will speak about participatory arts and dementia care.

Following lunch (which is included in registration), delegates can choose two of five workshops for the afternoon.

The closing keynote performer is Sean McCann, founding member of Great Big Sea, who will talk about how music helped him deal with his addiction and abuse issues.

This conference is for any caregiver – professional, volunteer or family – who wants to learn more about the role music plays in care. Music is increasingly being recognized as an effective means of care. The music care approach uses music with intention, knowing that therapeutic principles of sound and music affect us and can have specific outcomes.

More information can be found at www.musiccareconference.ca. Registration costs $149. Students and seniors pay $89. Anyone registering a group of five or more will save an additional 25 per cent; call Deb at 1-844-985-0217 for details.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

