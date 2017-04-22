Musicians Invited to Celebrate Canada Day in Performance in High River

Winds and Percussion musicians all invited to perform in multi-level High River Canada 150 Band.

HIGH RIVER, AB – Canada is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, and Notre Dame Collegiate hopes to make it a grand spectacle with a huge band playing the national anthem in George Lane Park.

The school has put out an invitation to every wind and percussion musician in High River to join in what they are calling the “High River Canada 150 Band”, to perform the national anthem and one more selection on July 1, 2017 in George Lane Park.

Joel Windsor, the music teacher at Notre Dame Collegiate, hopes it will be the biggest band High River has ever had perform, and wants as many musicians as possible to join.

“High River is blessed with incredible talent, both young and not-so-young”, said Windsor.

“How wonderful it would be if we could see all that talent gather to perform together!”

Windsor has arranged a version of the national anthem that would allow younger musicians just starting their instruments this school year as well as more experienced musicians to play alongside each other, and still sound like they’re playing the same music.

“It’s important for young musicians to feel as though they can contribute as they develop their skill, and it’s also important for the music to be interesting and inspiring for musicians and audiences of all ages,” said Windsor.

The High River Canada 150 Band would also be performing a second selection titled “River Rendezvous”, another piece that would allow musicians of all experience-levels to perform together.

“That piece reflects the beauty of a river such as the Highwood, and the joy of a community rendezvous.”

Musicians interested in participating can register at http://music.ndcfinearts.ca/ high-river-canada-150-band. html. Pre-registration concludes on May 3, 2017, after which music and a schedule of rehearsals can be distributed.

“This will be a significant undertaking, so we want to try and get all the musicians registered early so that we can plan a great rehearsal schedule and get all the logistics managed,” said Windsor.

For further information about the project, visit http://music.ndcfinearts.ca/ high-river-canada-150-band. html.

