MYAC Invites Community to Fall Festival Oct. 20 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The High River Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will be hosting a Community Fall Festival on Saturday, October 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Culture Centre located at 251 – 9 Avenue S.W.

“This is a free family-friendly event for all ages with lots of fun activities to enjoy,” says Kalie Mosig, Community Capacity Catalyst with Our High River. “There will be a costume contest, pumpkin carving, and some games and prizes.”

The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) was created in 2015 and is comprised of 15 local youth whose mandate is to help create a vibrant community and provide a youth voice in High River.

“MYAC will continue to host events and create initiatives to stimulate community involvement,” adds Mosig. “The youth on the Council are excited to be participating in these activities while advocating for their peers.”

High River Town Council recently confirmed its investment in creating an inclusive, engaged and thriving community with the 2019-2022 Council Strategic Plan. The pillars in the Plan support the initiatives of MYAC and will increase opportunities for youth, encourage community leadership and increase community connection.

To learn more about MYAC, or for information on joining the Council, visit highriver.ca/mayors-youth-advisory-council.