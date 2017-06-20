Name the Foal Contest Could Win You a VIP Visit to the Spruce Meadows Masters

Three Hanovarian foals were born to Spruce Meadows’ mares this year and, as is the tradition at this premier equestrian facility, there is a contest to name the babies! Telus is sponsoring the contest and will award the winners with a VIP experience to the Spruce Meadows Masters in September.

The contest runs from June 5th to July 28th 2017 and is open to residents of Canada, 18 years and older (parents can submit entries on behalf of children under 18).

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE. Eligible participants who suggest a name for one of the three Spruce Meadows foals to be named in 2017 can enter by one of the following methods:

submit a ballot entry on site at the TELUS Pavilion; or

submit the online electronic entry form located at http://www.telus.com/namethefoal. Online entry form is also available via links at www.sprucemeadows.com and www.cbcsports.ca or on-site at Spruce Meadows.

Read the full rules here.

The foal’s name must begin with the letter of it’s Sire (father). You can meet the foals on the Telus contest page.

Last year three beautiful foals received a name and some lucky winners got a chance to experience Spruce Meadows’ hospitality.

No Limits

Vintage

Counterpoint

