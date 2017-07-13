Naming Ceremony Officially Marks Start of Construction on Southwest Section of Calgary Ring Road

Modern and efficient roadways are crucial to encouraging economic activity, facilitating trade, and creating good-paying, middle-class jobs. Well-planned infrastructure makes it easier to move people and products, and creates increased access and opportunities, while supporting sustained economic growth and productivity for years to come.
Calgary Ring Road project kicked off with southwest section naming ceremony.
Today in Calgary, Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation, Lee Crowchild, Chief of the Tsuut’ina Nation, and Naheed Nenshi, mayor of the City of Calgary, officially commemorated the start of construction on the southwest section of the Calgary Ring Road and the re-naming of a portion of the road “Tsuut’ina Trail.”
This work represents the start of one of two remaining sections of the larger Calgary Ring Road, which will make it easier for people and products to move across the city and the province. Major construction got underway on the project in 2017 and the project is expected to be substantially complete and open to traffic in 2021.
“The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in transportation infrastructure support local, national and international trade. This new highway will reduce congestion and commute times, so that Calgarians spend less time on the road and more time with their loved ones. When completed, the Southwest Calgary Ring Road, part of which will be named Tsuut’ina Trail, will increase access to goods and services and spur new development across the city.”
“Our government is proud to invest in the critical Southwest Calgary Ring Road project which will connect communities, enhance access to markets and services and make life better for Albertans, and we are extremely proud and honoured to name this section of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road, Tsuut’ina Trail, in honour of our partnership with the Tsuut’ina Nation and the land on which it stands.”
“This is more than the naming of a road. This will reflect in perpetuity how the paths of Tsuut’ina and Calgarians run together and that our past and futures are intertwined. Given the critical role that Tsuut’ina played in the completion of this project, we look forward to the day when the entire ring road is named Tsuut’ina.”
“Calgarians are proud of our long history that includes thousands of years of Indigenous culture on this land. I can’t think of a better name for this important piece of infrastructure than Tsuut’ina Trail. It is a reminder of our common path as neighbours and fellow citizens.”
Editor’s Note: This is a joint news release with the Government of Canada, Tsuut’ina Nation and the City of Calgary.
Quick facts
The Government of Canada will be contributing more than $350 million to this project through the 2014 New Building Canada Plan – National Infrastructure Component, with the Province of Alberta contributing the balance of the funding.
The Government of Canada will invest more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.
More than $10.1 billion of this funding will support trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.
As part of the Government of Alberta’s four-year Capital Plan, the province will be investing more than $5 billion in Alberta’s provincial highway network to help connect communities, enhance access to markets and services and improve the quality of life for all Albertans.
The total value of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road (SWCRR) is $2.2 billion and the Government of Alberta’s Budget 2017 includes $1.4 billion of this total cost.
Alberta Transportation has contracted Mountain View Partners to design, construct and maintain and operate the road for 30 years.
The SWCRR project involves construction between Highway 8 (Range Road 25/Lott Creek Boulevard) and the intersection of Highway 22X and Macleod Trail SE. It includes approximately 31 kilometres of new six- and eight-lane divided highway with 14 interchanges, one road flyover, one railway crossing (flyover), 47 bridges, two bridge rehabilitations, three river crossings, and two river realignments (Elbow River and Fish Creek).
Tsuut’ina Trail extends roughly 10 kilometres through former Tsuut’ina land, between Fish Creek and Glenmore Trail.
Current traffic volumes on the existing sections of the ring road average between 35,000 and 65,000 vehicles a day (Annual Average Daily Traffic).
The project will be designed and constructed to accommodate traffic volumes projected for the next 30 years, estimated to be between 80,000 and upwards of 100,000 vehicles per day on some sections. These traffic volumes would be similar to what is now travelling on Deerfoot Trail, north of Beddington Trail or south of 130 Avenue. Traffic levels on this new section of the ring road will vary, and will be dependent on what growth occurs in the Calgary area.