The Nanton & District Animal Protection Society Fundraising for New Shelter

NAPS’ rescue area is High River, Cayley, Nanton, Parkland, Vulcan, Milo, Claresholm, Champion, Lethbridge and the rural areas in between. They currently operate out of a donated single-wide trailer that is cold in winter and they need to haul water in for the residents and for cleaning. The building has lived it’s life and a new one is needed. Well they found a new one and a piece of property to put it on but this all takes money.

Check out the Go Fund Me page if you would like to help: https://www.gofundme.com/helpusbuildananimalshelter

From the NAPS :

Financial donations toward this cause are generous and effective! However there are other ways people can contribute to our goal.

Can you offer/donate any of the following things to help NAPS reach their goal?

NEW Building Materials

Plywood, Drywall, Nails/Screw, Lumber, Concrete, Plumbing material, chain link and posts, door and window moldings, gravel,

USED Building Materials

Cupboards, countertops, kitchen sinks & utility/laundry sinks, faucets, windows, interior and exterior doors, toilets, ALL TOOLS,

Gift Cards

Home Hardware, Home Depot, Rona, General Paint, Costco, furniture stores, pet supply stores, UFA, etc. – Any dollar value.

Volunteer Time

Volunteer to be a part of the building process once the project begins! Are you a tradesman who can help with the construction process? NAPS needs concrete workers, plumbers, framers, HVAC workers, carpenters, people who can install windows and door frames and bay doors, electricians, painters, and general heavy lifters.

On a more specific front, NAPS requires a project manager/contractor who can see us through the entire process!

Transportation/Storage

Can you help by transporting construction materials from stores to the construction site? Can you help us unload supplies from transporting vehicles? Can you help us store large items such as construction material or appliances?

If you can offer/donate any of the above things, or anything else for that matter, please contact us at our Hotline 403-646-3399 or email NAPS volunteer Kim Williamson: [email protected]

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

