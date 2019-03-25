Nanton RCMP Arrest a Male and Female and Recover Stolen Items - Gateway Gazette

Nanton, Alta. – On March 22, 2019, Nanton RCMP arrested an adult male and adult female and recovered a quantity of drugs and stolen items in Nanton.

Curtis James Carbert (39) of Taber, Alta., has been charged with:

Possession of illegal substance – Heroin

Possession of illegal substance – Cocaine

Possession of illegal substance – Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x5)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x2)

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose (x3)

Disguised with intent to commit an offence

Fail to comply with an Recognizance (x3)

Holly Renee Ferguson (27) of Lethbridge, Alta., has been charged with:

Possession of illegal substance – Heroin

Possession of illegal substance – Cocaine

Possession of illegal substance – Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x5)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x2)

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose (x3)

Disguised with intent to commit an offence

Carbert and Ferguson have been remanded into custody after judicial hearings and will be appearing in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 26, 2019.

RCMP Nanton have recovered a number of possible stolen items including coins, watches, and camera equipment. Police would like to find the owners of this property as soon as possible. If you recognize any of the items shown in the photos attached, please contact the Nanton RCMP detachment at 403-646-5722.