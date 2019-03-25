Nanton RCMP Arrest a Male and Female and Recover Stolen Items - Gateway Gazette

Nanton, Alta. – On March 22, 2019, Nanton RCMP arrested an adult male and adult female and recovered a quantity of drugs and stolen items in Nanton.
Curtis James Carbert (39) of Taber, Alta., has been charged with:
Holly Renee Ferguson (27) of Lethbridge, Alta., has been charged with:
Carbert and Ferguson have been remanded into custody after judicial hearings and will be appearing in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 26, 2019.
RCMP Nanton have recovered a number of possible stolen items including coins, watches, and camera equipment. Police would like to find the owners of this property as soon as possible. If you recognize any of the items shown in the photos attached, please contact the Nanton RCMP detachment at 403-646-5722.