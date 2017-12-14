Nanton RCMP – Charges Laid in Break and Enter Investigation

By Gateway Gazette

Dec 14

Nanton, Alberta – Nanton RCMP have charged a Calgary woman in relation to a break and enter to a residence in November.

On November 21, 2017, a resident of Nanton left her residence for a short period of time and returned to find that someone had forced entry to the home and stolen several items. Nanton RCMP attended and began an investigation.

On November 26, Calgary Police Service arrested 23-year old Jessi Dawn Byron for an unrelated incident. At the time of the arrest, Jessi Byron was in possession of goods stolen during the Nanton break and enter five days earlier. Nanton RCMP believe that the victim was known to Jessi Byron and were able to gather sufficient evidence to link her to the break and enter

Jessi Byron has been charged with one count of break and enter to a residence. She was released from custody and is scheduled to make her first appearance on January 10th at 10:00 am in Fort Macleod Provincial Court.

