Nanton RCMP Recover Stolen Property - Gateway Gazette

Nanton, Alta. – Between Nov. 26 – 27, 2018 Nanton and Claresholm RCMP received several complaints of batteries being stolen from various oil well sites in the area. During the investigation, Nanton and Claresholm RCMP were alerted to a possible location of the stolen batteries in the Calgary area.

On Nov. 27, 2018, Nanton RCMP attended a location in the Calgary area and were able recover 47 batteries.

On Nov. 28, 2018, Nanton RCMP with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service were able to locate and arrest one adult female and one adult male who are now facing numerous charges.

The value of the recovered batteries is believed to be approximately $23,000.

Justin Edwin Aaron Dalton (31) of Calgary has been charged with:

Failure to comply with recognizance (x4)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x2)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x2)

Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000

Trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5,000

Alexandra Mae Smith (25) of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x2)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x2)

Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000

Trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5,000

Dalton and Smith have been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Calgary Provincial Court on Dec. 3, 2018.