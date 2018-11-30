Nanton RCMP Recovered Stolen Property After Pursuit with Police - Gateway Gazette

Nanton, Alta. – On Nov. 28, 2018 at approximately 9:00 a.m., Nanton and High River RCMP were conducting rural patrols in the area of Township Road 164 and Range Road 290, when they located a truck and cargo trailer that had been stolen from Chestermere, Alta., earlier in the morning.

Police approached the truck and observed the driver flee and jumped into a waiting silver car. Police attempted to stop the car but it fled the area. RCMP members from Nanton, Claresholm, High River, and Turner Valley detachments assisted in locating and safely brought the fleeing vehicle to a stop just south of Black Diamond, Alta., close to Highway 22.

Police have arrested two adult females and one adult male who are now facing numerous charges. No police or members of the public were injured during this incident.

The value of the recovered items is believed to be approximately $110,000, including $20,000 worth of maple syrup.

Shelby Isabel Lillian Kalman (20) of Claresholm, Alta., has been charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public

Operating a motor vehicle while being pursuit

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance

Fail to comply with recognizance (x4)

Shawn Evan Mclaughlin (28) of Lyalta, Alta., has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance

Fail to comply with recognizance (x4)

Char-lee Jane Fernell (23) of High River, Alta., has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance

Kalman and Mclaughlin have been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing.

Kalman will be appearing in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Dec. 3, 2018.

Mclaughlin will be appearing in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Nov. 30, 2018.

Fernell was released from custody on a promise to appear in Lethbridge Court on Dec. 3, 2018.

