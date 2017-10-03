Nanton RCMP – Traffic stop results in drug charges

Nanton, Alberta – On September 22, 2017 the RCMP in Nanton conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading southbound on Highway 2 just outside the Town of Nanton. As a result of that traffic stop, Tammy Lee Lauinger, age 42, of Nanton, was found to be in possession of a large quantity of Cocaine, Methamphetamine and MDMA as well as evidence of drug trafficking. The drugs have a street value in excess of $5,000.

Tammy Lauinger has been charged with multiple counts of Possession of a controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. She has been released from custody and is scheduled to make her first appearance in Court on November 1st, 2017 in Fort Macleod Provincial Court.

These matters are before the courts, and further information will not be available.

