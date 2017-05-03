NASA Satellites Image Fort McMurray Fires Day and Night

The grayish brown swirl that is combining with the clouds billowing over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada is smoke that has risen from the Fort McMurray fire complex. This image taken by the Terra satellite’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on May 17, 2016. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS’s thermal bands, are outlined in red.

The Fort McMurray wildfire has destroyed one of the oilsands camps north of the city and is roaring eastward toward others in its path. This image from the Suomi NPP satellite taken on May 17, 2016 shows the fires heading in that direction. The leading eastern edge of the Alberta fires was expected to reach the Saskatchewan border by the end of Tuesday.

Top image courtesy NASA/Jeff Schmaltz, MODIS Rapid Response Team. Bottom image courtesy of UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III.

Caption: NASA/Goddard, Lynn Jenner with information from the Alberta Government site.

Source: NASA

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

