National Child Day Celebrations Focus on the Right to an Identity - Gateway Gazette

Child and Youth Advocate Del Graff is encouraging all Albertans to participate in National Child Day activities across the province throughout this week.

“The right to an identity is fundamental to the emotional and social development of children, and it serves to affirm each child’s uniqueness,” said Del Graff. “When a young person knows and can express who they are, it provides them with a sense of acceptance, belonging and security that can positively shape their future.”

For a listing of upcoming events or to learn more about National Child Day and the right to an identity, please visit the National Child Day collaborative website: www.nationalchildday.ca.

It’s been almost 30 years since the ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). Canada became a signatory to the UNCRC in May 1990 and ratified the document in 1991. The Convention enshrines a broad range of rights to health, safety, well-being and education for children. National Child Day commemorated the ratification of the UNCRC.

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate is an independent office of the Legislature, representing the rights, interests and viewpoints of children and young people receiving designated government services.