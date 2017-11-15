National Child Day Celebrations Focus on the Right to be Safe

Events held across the province

Child and Youth Advocate Del Graff is encouraging all Albertans to participate in National Child Day activities across the province this week.

“The right to be safe is a fundamental need for all of us, especially children, and is a key factor for healthy growth and positive development,” said Del Graff. “When a young person feels safe it can help build a sense of security, confidence and community, and sets a path to a positive future.”

For a listing of upcoming events, to create your own community activity, or to learn more about National Child day and The Right to be Safe, go to the National Child Day collaborative website: nationalchildday.ca.

It’s been over 25 years since the ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). Canada became a signatory to the UNCRC in May 1990 and ratified the document in 1991. The Convention enshrines a broad range of rights to health, safety, well-being and education for children. National Child Day commemorated the ratification of the UNCRC.

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate is an independent office of the Legislature, representing the rights, interests and viewpoints of children and young people receiving designated government services.