National Day of Mourning: Minister’s Statement

Christina Gray, Minister of Labour, issued the following statement regarding the National Day of Mourning:

“Each year, we set aside April 28 to honour and remember those who died from workplace-related illness or injury.

“Every worker has the right to come home safely at the end of the day, from the very first shift right through to retirement. My hope is that today motivates employers, workers and government to continue working together to improve occupational health and safety in all industries across the province.

“In 2016, there were 144 deaths related to workplace illnesses and injuries. These 144 people were more than just workers. They were someone’s grandparents, parents, siblings, spouses, children or friends. They touched lives and made their communities better places. Their contributions made our lives richer and their absence makes our lives poorer.

“Today, I encourage all Albertans to take a moment and remember those who lost their lives due to workplace illness and injury. Tomorrow, I encourage all Albertans to commit to working together to create healthier, safer workplaces.”