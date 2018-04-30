National Day of Mourning: Minister’s Statement - Gateway Gazette

Christina Gray, Minister of Labour, issued the following statement regarding the National Day of Mourning:

“Last year, 166 Albertans didn’t come home, or succumbed to workplace injuries or illness. On April 28, we remember those we lost and we stand with those they left behind. We honour the memory of the dead and we recommit ourselves to safe and healthy workplaces.

“When Albertans go to work in the morning, their loved ones deserve to feel confident that they will make it home safely at the end of the day. Tragically, far too often that’s not the case.

“When it comes to the health and safety of workers, we know that there’s always more for us to do. That’s why it’s so important that starting June 1, workers across the province will finally have the right to know about hazards in their workplace, the right to participate in health and safety discussions and, most importantly, the crystal clear right to refuse unsafe work.

“Today, I ask all Albertans to take a moment and remember those who lost their lives due to workplace illness and injury. I ask all Albertans to commit to making our workplaces safer and healthier across our province.”