National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB (June 23, 2018) – Today we remember those who have lost their lives due to terrorism in Canada and around the world. It is also a day to remember the tragic loss of 329 lives, 33 years ago in the worst terrorist incident in Canadian history, the bombing of Air India 182.

On this anniversary, we remember the families who have been affected by acts of terrorism and honour the memory of the victims. During my time as a federal minister, I worked with families of the Air India bombing victims to establish a redress and apology for the failures of the Canadian state to bring the perpetrators of this tragedy to justice.

We also remember the 24 Canadians who died in the 9/11 attacks and their families. Many of whom have called for the strengthening of anti-terrorism legislation in Canada.

As Canadians, we must continue to defend the core values of our country, freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. To all victims of terrorism, eternal rest grant unto them and perpetual light shine upon them.