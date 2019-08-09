National Defence to Invest in Reserve Infrastructure Across Canada - Gateway Gazette

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Department of National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Government of Canada is ensuring our Reserve Force is well trained, equipped and prepared for operations at home and abroad.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, alongside Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, announced a new Reserve infrastructure investment program that will see approximately $250 million in repairs and upgrades to Reserve armouries and training facilities across Canada over the next five years. Approximately $38 million is expected to be invested in immediate maintenance and repairs across the country this year.

These strategic investments will ensure our facilities can accommodate future growth in the Reserves, as well as new capabilities and equipment to support the evolving needs of a modern Reserve Force. These infrastructure projects will also help create economic opportunities for local businesses in communities across the country.



National Defence is also analyzing its Reserve infrastructure to help define Reservists’ longer-term infrastructure needs. The results of this study will inform future plans to modernize facilities across the country.

Quotes

“Our government is focused on supporting our women and men in uniform with what they need to carry out the challenging work we ask of them. A strong, modern, and capable Reserve Force is critical to our military’s operational success. That is why our government is investing in functional and green infrastructure upgrades to support the training and future growth of the Reserves.” The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

“This program is a great investment in our Reserve Force and the surrounding communities that support them. These much needed upgrades will support our people and help create economic opportunities for local businesses.” Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

“By upgrading our armouries across Canada, we are helping ensure our Reservists have the infrastructure they need to remain well trained, well equipped, and well prepared for operations. This funding is an investment in the future of our Reserve Force.” Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour

Quick facts