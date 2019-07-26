 National Drowning Prevention Week - Gateway Gazette

National Drowning Prevention Week

By Contributor

Jul 26

https://www.lifesaving.org/

Be Boat Smart – Wear a Lifejacket. Choose It. Use It. Always wear a lifejacket when in a boat.

Learn to Swim to Survive. In most drownings, the victim never intended to go in the water and was often close to safety – could you survive a sudden and unexpected fall into the water?

Swim with a buddy. Make smart choices before going into or out on the water.

Know your limits. Alcohol consumption is a factor in almost 40% of boating-related fatalities. Both alcohol and cannabis use impairs judgment, reflexes and balance. Stay sober when in, on or around the water.

Be Water Smart all year round. You can save a life – yours and someone else’s. Take a learn-to-swim, lifesaving or first aid class today.

