National Fire Prevention Week in High River - Gateway Gazette

Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – National Fire Prevention Week takes a proactive look at how to prevent fires and save lives. Running from October 6-12th, the High River Fire Department’s focus is on installing and maintaining household smoke alarms.

“We recommend that the batteries in smoke alarms are changed twice a year,” says Stewart Corbett, Fire Inspector for The Town of High River. “We also want to remind households that smoke alarms have a shelf life and need to be replaced at least every ten years.”

There will be a fire prevention display at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex for families and visitors with information on how to prevent a house fire. The High River Fire Department will also be giving away free smoke alarms throughout the week at Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex, the Town of High River office, and the Firehall.

“A critical component to our work is prevention,” says Cody Zebedee, High River’s Incoming Fire Chief. “The vast majority of household fires are preventable, and we want our residents to know how to protect their homes and their families from tragedies related to a home fire.”

Zebedee stresses that proper planning, paired with knowledge, makes for a safe household. Residents can stop by the information booth at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex between October 6 and 12th for more information and a free smoke alarm.