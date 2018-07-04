National Fishing Week: Minister Phillips - Gateway Gazette

Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister responsible for the Climate Change Office, has issued the following statement to mark National Fishing Week, June 30 – July 8.

“Fishing is an integral part of Alberta’s social fabric. There has never been a better time to encourage a friend or family member to get outdoors and get hooked on this amazing pastime.

“National Fishing Week is an opportunity to be a part of that grand tradition. Whether you are looking for some serenity, some family time or some grand stories about “the one that got away,” fishing offers something for everyone.

“During the second of Alberta’s twice-annual Family Fishing Weekends on July 7 and 8, Albertans can try their hand at fishing for free – no licence required.

“Recreational fishing has economic and social benefits, and it provides an opportunity to promote the concept of sustainable use. It’s an activity that connects Albertans with their environment. It teaches us to care about the fish as more than an abstract concept but as something with which we interact.

“The Government of Alberta is continually looking at new ways to support sustainable and responsible enjoyment of our lakes and rivers. We’re investing in the revitalization of the Sam Livingston Fish Hatchery. We’re looking at sustainable ways to manage our fish stocks. We’re also remediating stream beds and stream crossings.

“We believe that fishing will – and must – continue to be an integral part of what makes this province a great place to work, live and play.

“Happy National Fishing Week.”