National Indigenous Peoples Day statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney - Gateway Gazette

National Indigenous Peoples Day statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney

By Contributor

Jun 26

Edmonton, AB (June 21, 2018) – On June 21, we celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, a day to celebrate the heritage, cultures, and contributions of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples.

It is essential to recognize that Canada’s relationship with its Indigenous peoples has not been easy. In 2008, I was proud to be part of the Government of Canada, under Stephen Harper, that offered a full apology on behalf of Canadians for the Indian Residential Schools system, the first step on the path to reconciliation.

During my time as Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, I was honoured to introduce Discover Canada, a citizenship guide for prospective citizens that contains a section dedicated to the culture and contributions of Canada’s Indigenous peoples.

As Leader of the United Conservative Party, I encourage all Albertans to use this day as an opportunity to learn about the contributions of Indigenous peoples to Alberta’s cultural and social fabric.

