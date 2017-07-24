National Music Care Conference Comes to Edmonton Nov. 6, 2017

Room 217 Foundation is pleased to bring its national one-day Music Care Conference to Edmonton’s Winspear Centre on Nov. 6, 2017. Working with local partners the Winspear Centre and the Institute for Continuing Care Education & Research, Room 217 has put together a day of education, sharing and performances.

Music is increasingly being recognized in health care communities as an effective means of care. Themusic care approach uses music with intention, knowing that therapeutic principles of sound and music affect us and can have specific outcomes.

This conference is for anyone who wants to learn more about the role music plays in care. Delegates will include allied healthcare providers, family and volunteer caregivers, care receivers, spiritual care providers, staff of community agencies, teachers, and students.

The conference kicks off with a performance by Sherryl Sewepagaham of the Little Red River Cree Nation in Alberta. She is a singer, hand drummer, music-therapist-in-training, music teacher and composer.

Opening keynote presenter Dr. Corene Hurt-Thaut will discuss neurologic music therapy and rehabilitation. Julian West will speak about participatory arts and dementia care.

After lunch (which is included with registration ), delegates will attend their choice of two of the following five break-out sessions: Sometimes Words Are Not Enough – Music Therapy in Mental Health with Jennifer Buchanan; Experiencing the Harp and Hand Bells in Care with Lois Samis Lund; Music for Grief and Bereavement with Nadia Chana; Singing for Health and Well-being with Kim Denis; Using Expressive Arts in Care with Sasha Campbell.

The conference wraps up with a presentation/performance by Sean McCann of Great Big Sea. He will share his story of how his solo album helped him deal with his issues of addiction and abuse.

More information can be found at www.musiccareconference.ca. Register early and pay $129; after Sept. 22 the fee increases to $149. Students and seniors pay $89. Anyone registering a group of five or more will save an additional 25 per cent; call Deb at 1-844-985-0217 for details.

About The Room 217 Foundation

Music educator Bev Foster saw how music impacted her father as he was dying in room 217 of Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. She researched how music could be offered in palliative care, and launched a demo CD in 2004. Since then, the Room 217 Foundation has created 12 CDs, three DVDs, a resource guide, conversation cards, and a singing program for memory care. The Foundation has developed educational components to caring with music, including a three-level Music Care Training, free monthly webinars, and a national one-day conference.

Room 217’s resources are used across the country by staff and volunteers in long-term care homes, community programs, hospice and palliative care, by spiritual care providers, and by family members. It’s suitable for any situation where people need comforting and soothing.

The Room 217 Foundation generates revenue through the sales of its resources (CDs, DVDs, Music Care Conference, Music Care Training and Pathways Singing Program for memory care) and through donations from individuals, foundations and corporations, and government grants.

For more information about this social enterprise that researches, develops, produces and distributes music care resources, visit our website, www.room217.ca, or call us toll-free at 1-844-985-0217.

