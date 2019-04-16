National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 14-20, Alberta RCMP is recognizing the essential role of the employees in the Operational Communications Centres (OCC).

Alberta has two OCCs: Edmonton and Red Deer. Combined, they support 136 detachments and satellite offices throughout Alberta’s RCMP communities including Alberta Sheriffs (traffic units) and various municipal and Indigenous police agencies, 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. In 2018, the Alberta OCCs answered 910,217 calls for service.

The professionalism and dedication of the Alberta OCC employees is a testament to their commitment to public safety. Their presence on the line is vital to members of the public in need and to the police officers who serve the citizens of Alberta.

A career in the OCC is demanding and undeniably stressful. The service provided by the OCCs is an essential core to the success of this organization.

On behalf of the Alberta RCMP, thank you to all public safety telecommunications professionals.

For more on how Alberta RCMP is recognizing National Telecommunicators Week, follow @AlbertaRCMP on Twitter or the @RCMPinAlberta Facebook page.