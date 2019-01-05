National Research Council of Canada Astronomers Help Map the Farthest Space Probe Flyby in History - Gateway Gazette

New Horizons flies past Ultima Thule, 6 billion kilometres from Earth

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and the NASA New Horizons team are celebrating the success of New Horizons’ extended mission to the Kuiper Belt – the belt is a ring of icy bodies just outside of Neptune’s orbit. The space probe, New Horizons, flew by and photographed Kuiper Belt object 2014 MU69, also known as Ultima Thule, on January 1, 2019.

This is significant as this is the farthest space probe flyby in history. With Ultima Thule orbiting 6 billion kilometres from Earth and 1.6 billion kilometres from Pluto, the New Horizons flyby was just 3,500 kilometres from its surface.

NRC astronomers contributed to this historic mission by: