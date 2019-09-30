National Seniors Day - Gateway Gazette

Is there a special senior in your life? Oct. 1 is National Seniors Day.

Seniors are a very valued part of every community, and Oct. 1 is a great occasion to celebrate their contributions to our country, your municipality, city or town, neighbourhood and even your life.

It is easy to show your gratitude to the seniors in your community. If you know one, or even see one on the street or in a store, simply acknowledge them, say thank you for all their contributions, maybe even take a walk, share a meal or treat them to lunch.

If you would like to share your gratitude on social media for a senior in your life, the Government of Alberta is asking people to share on their Seniors in Canada Facebook page.

You can also use the hashtag #seniorsday on social media to thank a loved one in your life or just share your thanks in general.

Alberta Health Services