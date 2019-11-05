National Veterans’ Week: Premier Kenney

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement regarding National Veterans’ Week:

“During National Veterans’ Week, Canadians remember and honour the brave men and women in uniform who put themselves in harm’s way to defend and protect values that we hold dear – values like freedom, democracy and fundamental human rights.

“2019 marks the 75th anniversary of the Allies’ victory in Italy during the Second World War. Alberta’s own Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry played a key role in liberating the country. But victory came at a heavy price. The brutal campaign – Canada’s longest during the war – saw more than 26,000 Canadian casualties in less than two years.

“We honour the veterans of the Italian Campaign – and all other conflicts in which Canada’s veterans served – by educating ourselves about their service. We honour them by continuing to work for the peace they fought so hard to achieve. And we honour them by never forgetting their contributions and sacrifices, especially those who did not return home.

“Lest we forget.”