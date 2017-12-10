Nativity Display at High River Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: He is the Gift

By Gateway Gazette

Dec 10

Another beautiful display of around 300 nativities was put on by the Church once again this year. New this year was an interactive room and a chance for a “selfie” in “Bethlehem”.  When I was there we had beautiful Christmas music being played by a pianist. The display set up was gorgeous. See for yourself (click to enlarge pictures):

20171201_140346
20171201_140356
20171201_140413
20171201_140423
20171201_140452
20171201_140557
20171201_140719
20171201_140812
20171201_140930
20171201_140941
20171201_141133
20171201_141158
20171201_141301
20171201_141317
20171201_141344
20171201_141525
20171201_141545
20171201_141600
20171201_141654
20171201_141724
20171201_141748
20171201_141853
20171201_141947
20171201_142038
20171201_142050
20171201_142224
20171201_142252
20171201_142304
20171201_142345
20171201_142519
20171201_142529
20171201_142738

 

