Navratri: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on the Hindu festival of Navratri:

(October 9) “Beginning today, Hindu communities around the world are celebrating Navratri, or Durga Puja. Over nine nights, the festival commemorates the triumph of good, as embodied by the goddess Durga, over evil.

“Communities commemorate Navratri with prayers, special meals, dances, fireworks, celebratory chanting and drumming, and by constructing a mandap, a temporary structure with idols of Durga, the god Shiva and other deities. Navratri is a time of great celebration.

“Alberta enjoys a wealth of diversity, wisdom and experience from around the world. The wonderful variety of cultural and religious celebrations that Albertans observe is an important affirmation of the rights we all enjoy as Albertans, whatever our heritage.

“As Premier, I wish all those within and beyond the Hindu community who are marking Navratri a joyous and blessed celebration.

“Shubh Navratri.”