NDP in Court Yet Again for Unconstitutional Beer Tax: Fildebrandt

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government is wasting even more taxpayer dollars as it fights yet another court battle against a beer producer unfairly impacted by the unconstitutional beer tax, Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt said.

Last year, NDP Finance Minister Joe Ceci introduced new taxes on beer producers so the government could obtain an extra $85 million in revenue. Calgary-based Artisan Ales said the policy “destroyed our business” and is currently locked in a court dispute with the NDP over the constitutionality of the policy.

Now, Steam Whistle Brewing is in court fighting the unfair tax. The company won an injunction against the tax last year.

“The NDP are in court yet again for what we have long warned was a violation of free trade under the constitution and Agreement on Internal Trade,” Fildebrandt said. “This is hurting Alberta beer consumers, and potentially throwing huge regulatory uncertainty over the entire Alberta brewing industry. Mr. Ceci should end his protectionist beer tax and instead introduce a new policy that will promote brewing in Alberta, protect Alberta beer consumers and be compliant with our trade obligations under the law.”

In 2016, Wildrose released the 6-Pack Plan to lower beer prices and strengthen the local brewing industry.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

