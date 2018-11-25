NDP Environment Minister Must Answer on Anti-pipeline Activities - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: Newly discovered evidence shows that Shannon Phillips, the current Minister of the Environment, personally appeared at a National Energy Board (NEB) hearing on June 17, 2013 to argue against the approval of Northern Gateway ( pg. 93, line 697 ).

A day earlier, social media posts point to now-Minister Phillips personally attending an anti-Northern Gateway protest.

Source: Friends of Wild Salmon/P. Moss, Facebook

Shannon Phillips, Twitter, June 16, 2013

Revelations about Minister Phillips activities is in addition to Premier Notley’s vocal opposition to Northern Gateway while an opposition leader:

REPORTER: What would you do on Gateway?

NOTLEY: I think Gateway is not the right decision…I don’t think it’s a particularly good use of our time…

REPORTER: So you would not endorse or press for approval of Northern Gateway were you the Premier?

NOTLEY: I don’t think there’s any point to it…

Calgary Herald Editorial Board, April 24, 2015

With ‘leadership’ like this, it’s no wonder that Alberta finds itself in the dire straits it is in today.