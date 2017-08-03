NDP Government Letting Down Coal Communities: Cooper

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 03


EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper released the following statement on coal communities being left in the dark by an out-of-touch NDP government that is enforcing an accelerated coal phase-out:

“I am disappointed but not surprised that the Premier and Economic Development Minister have been short on details with coal communities who are being affected by the ideological coal phase-out.

“The NDP government refuses to consider the real life impact their policies have on everyday Albertans.

“In the case of the coal phase-out, communities like Hanna, Forestburg and Wabamun will see a significant economic impact, and want answers.

“These communities and residents deserve better than vague promises and tired talking points from the NDP government.

“As the Interim United Conservative Party Leader, I will be sitting down with residents and municipal leaders of coal communities. I urge the Premier to do the same.”

