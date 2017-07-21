NDP Government Needs to Drop Frivolous Enmax PPA Lawsuit

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government needs to drop its frivolous lawsuit against Enmax over their lack of understanding of Power Purchasing Arrangements (PPAs) that, if continued, will cost millions more dollars for everyday Albertans, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

According to analysis obtained by the Calgary Herald, the NDP government could mitigate further financial pain for their mishandling of PPAs if they were to drop their lawsuit against Enmax, and allow Enmax to proceed with returning two agreements to the Balancing Pool, to the tune of $336 million.

“It’s been made crystal clear that this frivolous lawsuit was nothing more than a desperate PR attempt by this government to divert attention away from their incompetence on the electricity file,” Wildrose Shadow Electricity Minister Don MacIntyre said. “It’s time for the government to drop their lawsuit and let the Balancing Pool do the best they can to minimize the financial damage.”

Indecision and an unwillingness to terminate PPAs continues to cost Albertans more and more money, making the need for action more pressing than ever.

“Albertans continue to be burned by the NDP government on the PPA file, and action is desperately needed,” MacIntyre said. “The longer the NDP government waits, the more costly their mistakes are for the hardworking people of Alberta who are paying for the complete mishandling of the electricity file since the NDP took office in 2015.”

