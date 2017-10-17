NDP Government up to Same Old Tricks, agree to cash-for-access to Cabinet Ministers

EDMONTON, AB: In a stunning display of poor judgement, the NDP government is promoting an event with the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME), where the NDP government has agreed to sell access to Cabinet ministers in “an exclusive dinner” that is “organized with the support of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous” for $325 plus GST for non-members, and $225 for CME members.

United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper said this event flies directly in the face of ethical standards, and is contradictory to the NDP’s claims that they are getting big money and access out of politics.

“I am deeply disappointed to see the NDP cabinet agree to an event like this, especially when they have been embarrassed before with selling access to their government,” Cooper said. “I call on the NDP to immediately release a list of who exactly was to take part in this cash-for-access event, and strongly urge them to cancel this event.”

Premier Notley previously came under fire for attending a $10,000-per-plate fundraiser in 2016 that benefitted the Ontario NDP, and was forced to cancel an Edmonton fundraiser that appeared to sell access to Notley, her cabinet and MLAs.

“Albertans are sick and tired of this NDP government’s speaking out both sides of their mouth when it comes to democracy and accountability,” Cooper said. “Albertans can rest assured that the United Conservatives will continue to work hard to point out the NDP’s hypocrisy and hold them accountable for their actions.”

