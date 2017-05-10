NDP Government Should Release Cost of Advertising Bill for Energy Efficiency Programs: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government should release the amount of taxpayer dollars that are being devoted to advertising offshoots of the carbon tax including energy efficiency programs, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The call for disclosing the amount spent on advertising comes after the NDP government appears to have utilized “live on location” pieces with radio stations in an attempt to have Albertans stock up on energy efficiency products while rebates are available.

“Albertans didn’t ask for a carbon tax, and they certainly don’t appreciate their hard earned tax dollars going towards the NDP government promoting offshoots of that tax,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “We have already seen the NDP government spend almost three times more than Premier Redford did on government advertising at a time when we can least afford it.”

Since taking office, the NDP government has already spent over $10 million on political advertising to try to sell Albertans on their government’s risky track record, including the carbon tax, frivolous PPA lawsuits, and out-of-control budgets.

“I’m deeply disappointed to see that the NDP government has such little respect for taxpayer dollars, and is trying to buy off Albertans with their own money,” Wildrose Shadow Accountability Minister Nathan Cooper said. “The NDP government needs to clarify exactly how much is being spent on this latest ad campaign.”

