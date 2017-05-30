NDP Must Put an End to Needless Red Tape: Hunter

By Gateway Gazette

May 30

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government needs to put an end to needless red tape and implement the one for one rule for regulations, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

Wildrose Cardston-Taber-Warner MLA Grant Hunter introduced Bill 207, the Regulatory Burden Reduction Act, in the legislature yesterday. If passed, the bill would force the NDP government to eliminate one or more regulations for every new regulation created that negatively impacts businesses in Alberta.

“Unnecessary red tape kills jobs. Alberta is the only province in Canada without a red-tape reduction strategy and receives a failing grade every year,” Hunter said. “British Columbia managed to eliminate 36 per cent of regulations over a three year period and mandated an annual report on regulation elimination. Alberta needs to follow suit, and this is a reasonable step towards that.”

The federal government launched similar red tape legislation in 2014. It is estimated that by 2015 the federal government’s legislation saved businesses $32 million annually, as well as 750,000 hours dealing with burdensome red tape.

“Small businesses take on the largest burden when it comes to dealing with regulatory costs,” Hunter said. “If the NDP government wants to truly diversify the economy and spur job creation they will vote in favour of Bill 207 and end the needless red tape forced upon Alberta’s businesses.”

