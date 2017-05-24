NDP Power Bill an Admission Retail Electricity Rates Set to Double Within Next Four Years: MacIntyre

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government’s new power Bill is an admission that the government expects retail rates for electricity to more than double within the next four years, Wildrose Shadow Electricity and Renewables Minister Don MacIntyre said.

An Act to Cap Regulated Electricity Rates will operate for a four-year period (June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2021) and will cap electricity rates at double current retail rates. This comes on the heels of the NDP’s Climate Leadership Plan, which accelerated the phase out of coal and rushed a transition toward renewables. Both policies were anticipated by Wildrose to drastically increase retail electricity prices at the time of their introduction.

MacIntyre said the regulated rate option (RRO) is a retail option available to residential consumers, small farm operators and small businesses, but excludes the vast majority of Alberta job creators.

“The vast majority of job creators in Alberta aren’t eligible for the RRO being capped under this Bill, and will bear the full cost of the NDP’s reckless electricity policies,” MacIntyre said. “The devastating impact of these decisions will risk further job losses in our province at a time of unprecedented economic uncertainty.”

MacIntyre said the NDP’s mismanagement on the electricity file is a bad re-run of the electricity disaster in Ontario.

“The only thing the NDP learned from the disaster in Ontario is how to hide the high cost of an irresponsible transition to renewables,” MacIntyre said. “The taxpayer and the ratepayer are the same person. Rapidly amassing unnecessary debt and saddling our job creators with exorbitant electricity rates does not protect Albertans.”

Audio of the scrum is available here.

