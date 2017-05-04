NDP Refuse to Commit to Fixed Election Period

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government refused to commit in Question Period, on Monday, to abide by Alberta’s fixed election period legislation, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman said “I am not prepared to answer at this time” when asked about whether or not the NDP government would trigger an early election call.

When asked on whether or not they would delay the next election call until past the next election period, Hoffman said “we’re not going to address hypothetical scenarios.”

The questions were from Wildrose Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt who said Albertans deserve to have a clear answer to a simple question.

“Albertans want to see our fixed election laws respected and not used as a political tool by the government,” Fildebrandt said. “If the NDP won’t commit to our fixed election period, they’re either looking to play cynical politics or sit in power well past their best before date.”

Wildrose Shadow Democracy & Accountability Minister Nathan Cooper said it’s critical for the NDP government to give Albertans a firm commitment on when they plan to hold an election.

“To date, the NDP continues to refuse to rule out breaking Alberta’s election law,” Cooper said. “Albertans need to know where the government stands.”

