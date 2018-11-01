NDP Vote Down Motion Against Bill C-69, Refuse to Stand Up for Alberta - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government defeated a United Conservative motion that would have seen a united Assembly call on the federal government to immediately withdraw Bill C-69, Justin Trudeau’s No More Pipelines legislation. This proves once and for all that the NDP has no intention of standing up for Alberta against its close friends and allies in the federal government.

“Today, the NDP has proven once again that it is no friend to Alberta’s energy industry, or the families that rely in it to pay their bills,” said United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney. “Justin Trudeau’s No More Pipelines legislation, Bill C-69, will cripple our industry and ensure that not one more pipeline project ever gets built in this country. The NDP spent six months ignoring the issue and now can’t even be bothered to stand up for Alberta and pass a simple motion.”

Bill C-69 was first introduced in the House of Commons on February 8, 2018. In March, it went to Committee for detailed study, where 14 meetings were held, 150 briefs submitted and 117 witnesses appeared. The Notley NDP failed to take this opportunity to make any kind of submission expressing any concern with the legislation. It wasn’t until two months after the Bill passed the House that the NDP took notice.

“This Motion would have sent a strong message not only to the federal government, but also to Albertans who want to know this Legislature is doing everything it can to get a pipeline built and a fair price for our energy products,” said United Conservative House Leader Jason Nixon. “It was extremely disappointing to see the NDP vote it down just because the idea came from the opposition benches. I know Albertans expect more from their government and quite frankly, they deserve more.”