NDP and Wildrose Ask for More Community Consultation on Electoral Boundaries Changes

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 06

EDMONTON, AB: On Friday, Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood NDP MLA Brian Mason and Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills Wildrose MLA Nathan Cooper wrote to the chair of the Electoral Boundaries Commission to ask for an extension in the commission’s current deadline for submissions. The House Leaders of their respective parties, Mason and Cooper are also asking the commission to expand the number of public meetings currently scheduled to allow for greater public participation and consultation on the proposed boundaries.

“How people elect their representatives and participate in the democratic process is something that is extremely important to Albertans,” said Mason.

“The Interim Report proposes significant changes to the boundaries of electoral districts across the province and because of this we believe that Albertans may need more time to share their opinions on this vital part of our democracy,” added Cooper.

Currently the commission has scheduled five hearings in various communities across Alberta to receive feedback on their Initial Report, which was released on Thursday, May 25. The deadline for written submissions is July 8.

