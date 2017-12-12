NEB Ruling: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement about the National Energy Board’s ruling in favour of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion project:

“Alberta welcomes today’s National Energy Board ruling. It gets us another step closer to shovels in the ground and more markets for our energy resources – something that benefits each and every Canadian.

“There is a not a school, hospital, road, bus, bike lane or port anywhere in the country that does not owe something to Alberta’s energy industry. We need to stop selling our resources at a discount and start getting full value. This pipeline comes with a world-class coastal protection plan, and the resources it carries will be produced under the strongest climate change action plan in Canada, if not all of North America.

“We are going to continue to make sure that the moderate, progressive majority of Canadians knows why this pipeline matters.”