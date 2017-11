Residents of Black Diamond, Turner Valley, Longview, Millarville and Priddis

If you, or someone you know, would like to receive a Christmas Meal Hamper this year please contact us at 403-612-1291 or 403-669-3668.

We’ll be assembling the hampers on Dec 13 & 14 and on Dec. 15th we’ll distribute them.

Would you like to lend a helping hand?

Many hands truly do make light work. We have a big job ahead of us filling these hampers. If you can help please phone 403-612-1291 to volunteer. We’d sure appreciate it.

